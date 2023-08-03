Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 03. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Thursday, Aug. 03.

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 9:00 AM Baltimore Mayor Scott’s public schedule – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott tours National Great Blacks in Wax Museum, 1601 E. North Ave (9:00 AM EDT), and announces plans for the Baltimore Blueway with the Waterfront Partnership, Rash Field, 201 Key Highway (10:30 AM EDT)

Location: Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 10:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper attends constituent resource fair – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper attends a constituent resource fair, hosted by Democratic Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester

Location: Audrey Kohl Doberstein Admissions Center, 320 N Dupont Hwy, Wilmington Manor, DE

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 10:35 AM Vice President Harris’ daily schedule – Vice President Kamala Harris departs Washington DC via Joint Base Andrews en route to Milwaukee (10:35 AM EDT, pooled press), arrives at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (11:25 AM CDT, open to pre-credentialed media), receives a tour of the Sanmina Kenosha Facility with Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin (12:50 PM CDT, pooled press), and delivers remarks highlighting the ‘Biden-Harris Administration’s investment in broadband and affordable connectivity’ (1:20 PM CDT, open to pre-credentialed media). Vice President Harris then delivers remarks at a campaign reception (4:20 PM CDT, editorial pool), departs Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (5:25 PM CDT, pooled press), and arrives at JBA (8:05 PM EDT, pooled press)

Weblinks: https://www.whitehouse.gov/administration/vice-president-harris/, https://twitter.com/VP

Contacts: Office of the Vice President, ovp-press@mail.whitehouse.gov, 1 202 456 1111

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 12:30 PM Delaware Gov. Carney signs environmental protection legislation – Delaware Governor John Carney signs multiple pieces of legislation related to protecting Delaware’s environment

Location: Go Ape, 1042 Howell School Rd, Bear, DE

Weblinks: http://www.delaware.gov, https://twitter.com/delaware_gov

Contacts: Emily Hershman, Office of the Delaware Governor, emily.david@delaware.gov, 1 302 943 0097

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 12:30 PM Wilmington City Councilmember Oliver hosts air conditioner distribution event – Wilmington City Councilmember Zanthia Oliver hosts air conditioning distribution events for residents over 60

Location: Herring Manor, 2412 N Market St, Wilmington, DE

Weblinks: http://www.wilmingtonde.gov, https://twitter.com/wilmingtondegov

Contacts: Yesenia Taveras, City of Wilmington, ytaveras@wilmingtonde.gov, 1 302 576 2585

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 2:00 PM Anne Arundel County Public Library unveils new outreach vehicle and hands out school supplies

Location: Arundel Mills, 7000 Arundel Mills Cir, Hanover, MD

Weblinks: http://www.aacpl.net/, https://twitter.com/aacpl

Contacts: Christine Feldmann, Anne Arundel County Public Library, cfeldmann@aacpl.net, 1 410 353 2862

NEW EVENT: Thursday, Aug. 03 6:00 PM Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers remarks at the Urban Oasis Summer Sounds Series Kickoff event

Location: The Urban Oasis, 2131 N Dukeland St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 First Couple travel to Wilmington, DE – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel from Rehoboth Beach, DE, to Wilmington, DE, where they remain over the weekend

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

