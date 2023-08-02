Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 02. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Wednesday, Aug. 02.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 10:00 AM Transportation Security Administration hosts airport-wide job fair

Location: Richmond International Airport, 1 Richard E Byrd Terminal Dr, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: Lisa Farbstein, TSA Office of Public Affairs, Lisa.Farbstein@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 202 695 6742

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 10:00 AM Maryland Governor Wes Moore chairs Board of Public Works Meeting

Location: Maryland State House, 100 State Cir, Annapolis, MD

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 10:30 AM Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott holds media availability immediately following Board of Estimates Meeting

Location: Baltimore City Hall, 100 Holliday St, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: Monica Lewis, City of Baltimore, monica.lewis@baltimorecity.gov, 1 410 387 8378

The press conference will be live-streamed on Facebook @MayorBMScott and @CharmTVBaltimore

——————–

NEW EVENT: Wednesday, Aug. 02 6:00 PM Montgomery County Council Development Review Process Workgroup listening session

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

——————–

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 First Couple travel to Wilmington, DE – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel from Rehoboth Beach, DE, to Wilmington, DE, where they remain over the weekend

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

NEW EVENT: Friday, Aug. 04 First Couple travel to Wilmington, DE – President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr Jill Biden travel from Rehoboth Beach, DE, to Wilmington, DE, where they remain over the weekend

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/WhiteHouse

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.