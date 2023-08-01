Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 01. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended…

Associated Press Mid Atlantic Daybook for Tuesday, Aug. 01.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Mid-Atlantic bureau is reachable at 202-641-9660 and 410-837-8315. Send daybook items to MidAtlantic@applanner.com.

To see your Daybooks and events for Mid Atlantic and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 9:00 AM Democratic Maryland senatorial candidate Angela Alsobrooks provides an update on her Senate campaign

Location: Silver Spring Civic Building at Veterans Plaza, 1 Veterans Pl, Silver Spring, MD

Weblinks: https://www.angelaalsobrooks.com/

Contacts: Gina Ford, Angela Alsobrooks for Senate, gina@angelaalsobrooks.com, 1 202 415 0601

LOCATION AND TIME EMBARGOED UNTIL EVENT BEGINS

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 11:00 AM Dem Sen. Tom Carper’s public schedule – Democratic Sen. Tom Carper visits the USDA food distribution team and help distribute food to families at Seaford Meadows Apartments, 122 Seaford Meadows Dr, Seaford, DE (11:00 AM EDT), and visits the Senior League Softball World Series, 34476 Pyle Center Rd, Roxana, DE (2:00 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://carper.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/SenatorCarper

Contacts: Katie Grasso, Office of Sen. Tom Carper, katie_grasso@carper.senate.gov, 1 302 598 4915

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 11:00 AM CAIR Maryland releases internal memorandum objecting to new curriculum topics

Location: 850 Hungerford Dr, Rockville, MD

Weblinks: http://www.cair.com, https://twitter.com/cairnational

Contacts: Zainab Chaudry, CAIR Maryland, zchaudry@cair.com, 1 410 971 6062

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 4:30 PM Howard County Council Cannabis Workgroup meeting

Location: George Howard Building, 3430 Court House Dr # 100, Ellicott City, MD

Weblinks: https://www.howardcountymd.gov/

Contacts: Howard County Council, councilpio@howardcountymd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 4:30 PM Baltimore Mayor Scott tours National Night Out events – Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, Attorney General Anthony Brown, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Erek Baron, and state officials hold press conference during tour of National Night Out events

Location: Delta Community Center, 2501 Springhill Ave, Baltimore, MD

Weblinks: http://www.baltimorecity.gov/

Contacts: City of Baltimore, press@baltimorecity.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 5:00 PM Cumberland National Night Out block party

Location: Somerville Avenue & East 1st Street, Somerville Ave & E 1st St, Cumberland, MD

Weblinks: http://www.ci.cumberland.md.us/

Contacts: Captain James Burt, City of Cumberland, MD, james.burt@cumberlandmd.gov

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 5:15 PM Maryland Gov. Moore’s public schedule – Maryland Governor Wes Moore delivers the keynote address at the 2023 Syracuse University and America’s Warrior Partnership Symposium (5:15 PM EDT), and delivers remarks at the New Carrollton National Night Out celebration, Beckett Field, 8511 Legation Rd, New Carrollton, MD (6:15 PM EDT)

Weblinks: http://www.maryland.gov, https://twitter.com/StateMaryland

Contacts: Brittany Marshall, Office of Maryland Governor, Brittany.Marshall2@maryland.gov, 1 443 995 4785

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 6:00 PM Dover Police Department hosts National Night Out event

Location: Dover High School, 1 Dover High Dr, Dover, DE

Weblinks: http://www.cityofdover.com/, https://twitter.com/CityOfDoverDE

Contacts: Dover Police Department , contact@doverpolice.org, 1 302 736 1112

——————–

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Aug. 01 7:00 PM Montgomery County Council Anti-Hate Task Force meeting

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/council/

Contacts: Sonya Healy, Montgomery County Council, Sonya.Healy@montgomerycountymd.gov, 1 240 777 7926

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.