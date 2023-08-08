MicroVision: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.6 million in…

Listen now to WTOP News

REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — REDMOND, Wash. (AP) — MicroVision Inc. (MVIS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $20.6 million in its second quarter.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share.

The maker of drivers for miniature video displays posted revenue of $329,000 in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MVIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MVIS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.