MicroStrategy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $120.4 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

