Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MicroStrategy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MicroStrategy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 1, 2023, 4:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) — MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Tuesday reported earnings of $22.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.52. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.35 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $120.4 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up