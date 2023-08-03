Microchip Tech: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $666.4…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $666.4 million.

The Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had profit of $1.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to $1.64 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.64 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $2.29 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Microchip Tech expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.64. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.46.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $2.22 billion to $2.31 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $2.08 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.