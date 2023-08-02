MGM: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $200.8…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — LAS VEGAS (AP) — MGM Resorts International (MGM) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $200.8 million.

The Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of 55 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 53 cents per share.

The casino and resort operator posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.76 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGM

