MGIC: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — MGIC Investment Corp. (MTG) on Wednesday reported profit of $191.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 66 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 68 cents per share.

The mortgage insurance company posted revenue of $290.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $295.7 million.

