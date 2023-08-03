MFA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 40 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $144.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44.5 million.

