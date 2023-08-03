Live Radio
Home » Latest News » MFA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MFA Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 8:36 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MFA Financial Inc. (MFA) on Thursday reported a loss of $25.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 40 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $144.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $44.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MFA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MFA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up