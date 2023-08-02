Live Radio
MetLife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MetLife: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — MetLife Inc. (MET) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $402 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.85 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $16.62 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $18.63 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.13 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MET at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MET

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

