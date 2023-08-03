Mesa Labs: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Thursday reported a loss of $549,000 in…

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — LAKEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Mesa Laboratories Inc. (MLAB) on Thursday reported a loss of $549,000 in its fiscal first quarter.

The Lakewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.77 per share.

The quality control instruments and disposable products maker posted revenue of $50.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLAB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLAB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.