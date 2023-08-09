Mesa Air: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.6 million in…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had a loss of $1.17. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The regional airline posted revenue of $114.7 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MESA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MESA

