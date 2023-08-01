MeridianLink: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2…

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — MeridianLink Inc. (MLNK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $5.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Costa Mesa, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for financial institutions posted revenue of $75.4 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $77.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MeridianLink said it expects revenue in the range of $76 million to $78 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $302 million to $306 million.

