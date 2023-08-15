Mercury Systems: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million…

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.2 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The maker of processing systems and software posted revenue of $253.2 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $277.3 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $28.3 million, or 50 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $973.9 million.

Mercury Systems expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.14 to $1.48 per share, with revenue in the range of $950 million to $1 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MRCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MRCY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.