Mercury General: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mercury General Corp. (MCY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $41.5 million in its second quarter.

The Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 75 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, were 47 cents per share.

The auto insurance company posted revenue of $1.08 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.1 billion.

