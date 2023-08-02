MercadoLibre: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $262 million. On…

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay (AP) — MercadoLibre SA (MELI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $262 million.

On a per-share basis, the Montevideo, Uruguay-based company said it had net income of $5.16.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.13 per share.

The operator of an online marketplace and payments system in Latin America posted revenue of $3.42 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MELI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MELI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.