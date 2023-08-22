Medtronic: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $791 million. The Dublin-based…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $791 million.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and pretax expenses, were $1.20 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $7.7 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.57 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.08 to $5.16 per share.

