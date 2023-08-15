MediWound: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YAVNE, Israel (AP) — YAVNE, Israel (AP) — MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $916,000. On…

On a per-share basis, the Yavne, Israel-based company said it had net income of 10 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 41 cents per share.

The developer of treatments for burns and hard-to-heal wounds posted revenue of $4.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.2 million.

