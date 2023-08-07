Medifast: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Medifast Inc. (MED) on Monday reported earnings of $30.3 million in its second quarter.
The Baltimore-based company said it had profit of $2.77 per share.
The weight-loss company posted revenue of $296.2 million in the period.
For the current quarter ending in September, Medifast said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $240 million.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MED at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MED
