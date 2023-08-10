MediciNova: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — MediciNova Inc. (MNOV) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.9 million in its second quarter.

The La Jolla, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MNOV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MNOV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.