McKesson: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 4:40 PM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — McKesson Corp. (MCK) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $958 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $7.02. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $7.27 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.85 per share.

The prescription drug distributor posted revenue of $74.48 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $69.91 billion.

McKesson expects full-year earnings in the range of $26.55 to $27.35 per share.

