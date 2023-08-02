MBIA: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74 million in…

PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — PURCHASE, N.Y. (AP) — MBIA Inc. (MBI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $74 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Purchase, New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.46. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 45 cents per share.

The insurance and reinsurance company posted revenue of $28 million in the period.

