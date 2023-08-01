Mayville Engineering: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.6 million…

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (MEC) on Tuesday reported profit of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The Mayville, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 20 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $139 million in the period.

Mayville Engineering expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $610 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MEC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.