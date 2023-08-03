Maximus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported profit of $30.9 million in its…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Maximus Inc. (MMS) on Wednesday reported profit of $30.9 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 78 cents per share.

The government health services provider posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

Maximus expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.74 to $3.94 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.88 billion to $4.97 billion.

_____

