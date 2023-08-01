Matson: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Matson Inc. (MATX) on Tuesday reported profit of $80.8 million in its second quarter.…

HONOLULU (AP) — HONOLULU (AP) — Matson Inc. (MATX) on Tuesday reported profit of $80.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Honolulu-based company said it had profit of $2.26.

The ocean transportation and logistics services company posted revenue of $773.4 million in the period.

