Match Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Match Group, Inc. (MTCH) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $137.3 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The media and internet company posted revenue of $829.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $811.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Match Group said it expects revenue in the range of $875 million to $885 million.

