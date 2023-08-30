MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $22.7…

VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — VONORE, Tenn. (AP) — MasterCraft Boat Holdings (MCFT) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $22.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Vonore, Tennessee-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.37 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The sport boats maker posted revenue of $166.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $161.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.9 million, or $3.88 per share. Revenue was reported as $662 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects its per-share earnings to be 41 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $98 million for the fiscal first quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.46 to $1.88 per share, with revenue ranging from $390 million to $420 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCFT

