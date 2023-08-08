MasterBrand: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $51.2 million in its…

JASPER, Ind. (AP) — JASPER, Ind. (AP) — MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) on Tuesday reported earnings of $51.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Jasper, Indiana-based company said it had profit of 39 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The maker of residential cabinetry products posted revenue of $695.1 million in the period.

