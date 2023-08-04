MasTec: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — MasTec Inc. (MTZ) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $15.5 million.

The Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 89 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The utility contractor posted revenue of $2.87 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.01 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, MasTec expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.85 to $2.13.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $3.8 billion to $3.9 billion for the fiscal third quarter.

MasTec expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.75 to $4.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $12.7 billion to $13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MTZ

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.