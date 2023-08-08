Masonite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $48.2…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Masonite International Corp. (DOOR) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $48.2 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of $2.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.30 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.09 per share.

The door maker for the housing industry posted revenue of $741.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $729.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DOOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DOOR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.