Masimo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Masimo Corp. (MASI) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $15.7 million.

The Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 29 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 86 cents per share.

The medical technology company posted revenue of $455.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Masimo expects its per-share earnings to range from 50 cents to 64 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $475 million to $525 million for the fiscal third quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $186.1 million.

Masimo expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.35 to $3.55 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.1 billion to $2.2 billion.

