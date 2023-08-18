Maryland reports locally acquired malaria case for first time in more than 40 years

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland has confirmed a case of locally acquired malaria in the state for the first time in…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland has confirmed a case of locally acquired malaria in the state for the first time in more than 40 years, the state’s health department said Friday.

Maryland officials said the individual, who was hospitalized and is now recovering, did not travel outside of the United States or to other U.S. states with recent locally acquired malaria cases.

“Malaria was once common in the United States, including in Maryland, but we have not seen a case in Maryland that was not related to travel in over 40 years,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Laura Herrera Scott. “We are taking this very seriously and will work with local and federal health officials to investigate this case.”

Malaria is a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. More than 2,000 cases of malaria are reported annually in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with most cases occurring in people returning from international travel.

In June, the CDC reported that four cases of malaria were detected in Florida and one case in Texas in the previous two months — the first time there had been local spread in the U.S. in 20 years.

