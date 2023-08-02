Live Radio
Marriott Vacations Worldwide: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 6:10 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. (VAC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $90 million.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had net income of $2.17 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.81 per share.

The timeshare company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.24 billion.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.76 to $10.22 per share.

_____

