Marqeta: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Marqeta Inc. (MQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $58.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to 7 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The transaction processing services provider posted revenue of $231.1 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $220.9 million.

