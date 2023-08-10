Marinus Pharmaceuticals: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9 million…

RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — RADNOR, Pa. (AP) — Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MRNS) on Thursday reported a loss of $31.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Radnor, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 61 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 76 cents per share.

The epilepsy drug developer posted revenue of $6.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.1 million.

