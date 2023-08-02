Marcus: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.5 million in its second quarter.…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcus Corp. (MCS) on Wednesday reported earnings of $13.5 million in its second quarter.

The Milwaukee-based company said it had profit of 35 cents per share.

The operator of movie theaters, hotels and resorts posted revenue of $207 million in the period.

