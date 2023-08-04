Marcus & Millichap: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported a loss of $8.7…

Listen now to WTOP News

CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — CALABASAS, Calif. (AP) — Marcus & Millichap Inc. (MMI) on Friday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its second quarter.

The Calabasas, California-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents per share.

The commercial real estate brokerage firm posted revenue of $162.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.