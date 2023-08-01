Marathon Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.23…

FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — FINDLAY, Ohio (AP) — Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.23 billion.

The Findlay, Ohio-based company said it had profit of $5.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.55 per share.

The refiner posted revenue of $36.82 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.02 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MPC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MPC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.