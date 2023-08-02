Marathon Oil: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $287 million. On a…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Marathon Oil Corp. (MRO) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $287 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $1.51 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

