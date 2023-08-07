MannKind: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in…

DANBURY, Conn. (AP) — MannKind Corp. (MNKD) on Monday reported a loss of $5.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Danbury, Connecticut-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 4 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $42 million.

