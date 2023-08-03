Manitex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Thursday reported net income of $404,000 in…

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (AP) — Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) on Thursday reported net income of $404,000 in its second quarter.

The Bridgeview, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The maker of forklifts, cranes and other lifting vehicles posted revenue of $73.5 million in the period.

