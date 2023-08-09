Mallinckrodt: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $747.8 million in its second quarter.…

DUBLIN 15, Ireland (AP) — Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) on Wednesday reported a loss of $747.8 million in its second quarter.

The Dublin 15, Ireland-based company said it had a loss of $56.74 per share. Losses, adjusted for pretax expenses and amortization costs, came to $1.45 per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $475 million in the period.

Mallinckrodt expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.7 billion to $1.82 billion.

