Malibu Boats: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 29, 2023, 7:21 AM

LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — LOUDON, Tenn. (AP) — Malibu Boats Inc. (MBUU) on Tuesday reported a loss of $17.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Loudon, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 86 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to $2.98 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.33 per share.

The maker of performance sports boats posted revenue of $372.3 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $328.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104.5 million, or $5.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.39 billion.

