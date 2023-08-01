MakeMyTrip: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.5 million in…

GURGAON, India (AP) — GURGAON, India (AP) — MakeMyTrip Ltd. (MMYT) on Tuesday reported net income of $18.5 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gurgaon, India-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The online travel company posted revenue of $196.7 million in the period.

