Main Street Capital: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN) on Thursday reported profit of $106.5 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $1.32 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1.06 per share.

The investment firm posted revenue of $127.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $120 million.

