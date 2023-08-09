Magnite: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73.9 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Magnite, Inc. (MGNI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $73.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 9 cents per share.

The digital ad exchange operator posted revenue of $152.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $134.7 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.