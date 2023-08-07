Magnachip: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Monday reported a…

CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — CHEONGJU-SI, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Magnachip Semiconductor Corp. (MX) on Monday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cheongju-Si, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The chip products maker posted revenue of $61 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Magnachip said it expects revenue in the range of $59 million to $65 million.

