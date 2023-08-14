Magic Software: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — OR YEHUDA, Israel (AP) — Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Monday reported profit of…

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (MGIC) on Monday reported profit of $11.3 million in its second quarter.

The Or Yehuda, Israel-based company said it had profit of 23 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 28 cents per share.

The business process integration software company posted revenue of $137.6 million in the period.

Magic Software expects full-year revenue in the range of $570 million to $580 million.

