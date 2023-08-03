Live Radio
Magellan Midstream: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 3, 2023, 8:05 AM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $238.7 million.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had net income of $1.18 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.10 per share.

The petroleum and oil storage and transportation company posted revenue of $877.2 million in the period.

