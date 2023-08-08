MAG Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) on Monday reported second-quarter earnings of $19.4 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

